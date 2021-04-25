UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Everi worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everi by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Everi by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Everi by 300.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 64,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE EVRI opened at $15.05 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

