UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Ebix worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ebix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ebix by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.39 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

