UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $315.01 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $318.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

