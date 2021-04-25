UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $17.59 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

