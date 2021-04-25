UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Renasant by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $4,876,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

