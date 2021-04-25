UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

