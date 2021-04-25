UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,125 shares of company stock worth $23,914,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

