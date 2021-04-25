UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGRC opened at $81.83 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

