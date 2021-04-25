UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

