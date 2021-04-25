UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,888,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 173 shares of company stock valued at $4,008 and sold 46,979 shares valued at $2,095,777. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.