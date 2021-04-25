UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $808,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $603,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.32 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

