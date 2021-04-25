UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Magellan Health worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

