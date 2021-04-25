UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

FCF stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

