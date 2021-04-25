UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of LMND opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

