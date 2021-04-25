UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,012 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $26.15 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

