UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,929 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $529.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

