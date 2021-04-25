UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,831 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $45.37 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.