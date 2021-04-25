UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

