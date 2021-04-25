UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of First Merchants worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

