UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,105 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 279,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

FMBI stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.