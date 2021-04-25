UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $209,967.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

