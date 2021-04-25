UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,160 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of GameStop worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.