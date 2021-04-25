UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,621 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Range Resources worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $8.83 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

