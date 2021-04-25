UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,510 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of CBIZ worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBZ opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.