UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 in the last 90 days.

Shares of U stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

