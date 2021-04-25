UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

