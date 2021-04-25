UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The ODP worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The ODP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

