UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $3.65 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $489,287.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

