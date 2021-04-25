Ultiledger (ULT) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $51.15 million and approximately $123,009.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.