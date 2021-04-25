Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $128.44 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $128.44 million and $2.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,452.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.29 or 0.01557627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.18 or 0.00493767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004607 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

