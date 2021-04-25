UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $75.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $23.56 or 0.00047508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

