UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $307.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.70 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $272.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,422.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

