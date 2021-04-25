UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of UMH Properties worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.