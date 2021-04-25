Unido EP Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $179,231.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01036071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.57 or 1.00409759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00639177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

