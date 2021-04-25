Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.03% of Unifi worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.