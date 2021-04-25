Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.63 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $68.45 million and $5.63 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.03 or 0.00038894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00304462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027535 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

