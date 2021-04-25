UniLend 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.49 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002370 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $18.10 million and $2.49 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

