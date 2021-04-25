Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $189,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.