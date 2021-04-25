Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $226.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.95.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.