Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $78,624.03 on Top Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $78,624.03 or 1.50717477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $24.69 million and $418,051.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00724193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00094748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.63 or 0.07615280 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

