Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $20.61 million and $320,771.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $65,652.28 or 1.31807591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

