Uniswap Price Tops $33.24 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $33.24 or 0.00068299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $17.40 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

