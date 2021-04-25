UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.