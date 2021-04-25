Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $271.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.62 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

