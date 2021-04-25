Unitrade Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

