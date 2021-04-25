UREEQA Hits One Day Volume of $924,130.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $924,130.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01039342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00232527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

