Urus Trading Down 6.9% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Urus has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $949,920.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $20.35 or 0.00042373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

