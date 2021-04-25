US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:USX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.00 and a beta of 2.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 12,431.0% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.