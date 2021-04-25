USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $15.40 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $20.17 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

