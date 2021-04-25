USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $198.76 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.84 or 0.01030312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.72 or 0.99626643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.00638651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.